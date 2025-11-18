Mattias Desmet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mattias Desmet's avatar
Mattias Desmet
Nov 18

It seems I can't post the entire transcription of the conversation - it's too long for the comment section. I will try to find a different solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mattias Desmet and others
Latayne Scott's avatar
Latayne Scott
Nov 18

What a rich post, thank you. If we need proof of the genius of babies' and toddlers' minds, see how they can simultaneously learn multiple languages and not confuse them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mattias Desmet
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture