John Visher
3d

In the frame of the two entangled futons, the length of travel is zero and the time to travel is zero due to the infinite contraction of space and infinite dilation of time. In the reference frame of the futons, there’s no action at distance, because there is no distance. As far as the futons are concerned, they may travel across the lab or across the universe, but when one photon looks at the other photon they haven’t gone anywhere and no time has passed.

Speech recognition software has turned photon into futon. I’m OK with that.

Cate Montana
3d

Thanks for this. I knew Aspect's test of Bell’s theorem gave us the Bohr "win," but never understood the mechanics behind the outcome. Mystics and most meditators have no difficulty grokking "oneness" and the vertical timeline called "NOW"—but only because they've made the effort of perceiving the more subtle aspects of existence beyond the obvious. It's so interesting that hardened materialists refuse to admit the congruent evidence of millions of peoples' experience of deeper realms beyond "material reality"— replicated detailed results over thousands of years. Isn't accurate replication of results one of the hallmarks of the scientific method? Oh, oops, sorry. I forgot. Experiential evidence doesn't count. Pretty sad when human beings are rigorously schooled not to trust their own experience. Guess that's one way to eliminate the competition. ;-)

