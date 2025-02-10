Dear friends,

I have the honor and pleasure of announcing an online event with Dr. Iain McGilchrist (please find link in comments).

Iain is one of the few psychiatrists who has gained worldwide recognition for a theory that, in many ways, challenges the materialistic view of human consciousness. He is the man who put the difference between the left and right brain hemispheres on the map—an achievement that has etched his name into the history books for eternity.

But Iain is so much more than that. Both intellectually and as a human being, I have rarely spoken with someone and experienced such mutual recognition. The words carried their full meaning from one Soul to another.

Together, we will discuss the problems of our Enlightenment culture, the limits and the necessity of reason and rationality, the risks of left- and right-wing totalitarianism, the musical and semantic dimensions of language, the psychology of intuition, and much more.

I hear you thinking: what do all these topics have to do with each other? A great deal. Hopefully, you’ll be there!

Mattias