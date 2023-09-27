Dear Friends,

It’s been a little over a year now since I was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. The interview covers some of the topics described in my book The Psychology of Totalitarianism. You’ll find it below.

In many ways this interview is special to me. That’s why I hesitated for a long time to share it on my social media. Why is it special? For many reasons.

Every act of speech is the product of both a speaker and a listener. It’s more than just a compliment in return when I say that Tucker truly is a great interviewer and listener. He masters the art of silence, creates a space where words can find their way, from the source of words somewhere hidden in our souls to our mouths, and beyond, to the ears of those who want to hear them. Tucker, if you read this message, thank you for inviting me. After meeting you in person, I think I am pretty much immune to the media’s disinformation and let me tell you: I am grateful for your work.

The interview was also special to me in other ways. It happened in a situation which in many respects was very difficult for me, both at the level of my private life and professionally. The night before the interview, I was unsure whether I was in the right condition to even give an interview, let alone an interview on one of the world’s major channels. Whether we know it or not, as human beings, we are fundamentally indebted to the Other in discovering ourselves and in finding our strength - Jessica, thank you for having the intuition to call me right before the interview. You listened to the murmuring of my soul and then told me I was going to give the best interview of my life. I got up, straightened my back and below is the result.

Mattias

