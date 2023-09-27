Mattias Desmet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
Sep 27, 2023

I watched the interview when it came out. It is so important that people like you, Tucker, Russell Brand, Alex Berenson, Glenn Greenwald, Julian Assange.....all of you are heroes. The very act of speaking in your situation opened you up to criticism and harm....but you did it ANYWAY because all of you are great men.

You need to understand how many of us rely on people like you who use your megaphone to spread important truth.

I read your book on Totalitarianism because of the Tucker interview. It has helped guide me through some challenging personal and professional interactions. Understanding the forces at work helps you to deal with them, EVEN IF you are still somewhat powerless.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
R. Toney Brooks, PhD's avatar
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Sep 27, 2023

What I find most important in this interview is how we can combat the Mass Formation, an evil that remains a political reality in the U.S. Those of us who are awake to reality must continue speaking out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mattias Desmet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture