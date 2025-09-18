Mattias Desmet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fox 3's avatar
Fox 3
Sep 18

You have a right to free speech. You do not have a right to your job.

If your employer deems your speech or other forms of your behavior unacceptable for any reason, then that employer should have the right to terminate you.

It's that simple.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
A.'s avatar
A.
Sep 18Edited

"That does not change the fact: firing teachers is another step in the wrong direction."

I think the idea here is that children, who are so vulnerable to indoctrination by authority figures, must be kept safe from exposure to teachers who would voice such opinions.

The children here come first. Many school boards in America until recently had a clause in contracts that certain moral guidelines were expected to be followed by staff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
273 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mattias Desmet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture