There are quite a few people who believe that the entire political and geopolitical situation is one big theater, literally, a show that is being directed behind the scenes in detail by a group of rulers, the true rulers. Biden and Trump – they are two hands on the same (hidden) belly. Ultimately, they both execute the program of those who are really pulling the strings in this world. The war in Ukraine? Putin, Trump, and Von der Leyen are laughing their heads off as they sit at the same table behind the scenes.

Are all wars staged performances directed by an overarching power that governs from the darkness? I think it depends on how you define that same ‘overarching power’. The warring parties are never just warring parties. In every major conflict, there remains something of the fabric that connected the parties before the war.

Examples include the operations in which Nazi scientists were ‘distributed’ between the US and the Soviet Union (operation paperclip and operation osoaviakhim, respectively), or the behind-the-scenes contacts and meetings between former leaders of capitalism and communism.

There are certainly financial, economic, and even ideological structures that connect the warring parties beneath the surface. But that does not mean the war on the surface is not real; I believe it is indeed real, but the schism on the surface is simply not absolute. I do not believe that everything happening on the surface is a perfectly staged performance. I have never seen evidence of that. There is plenty of evidence for regime-change operations, false flag operations, and baffling propaganda manipulations, but that everything would be directed by a central group of people, to my knowledge, there is no evidence for that.

But the geopolitical game is still full of patterns, right? They don’t just happen by themselves? There must be something organizing those patterns? That’s definitely true. There is something organizing. But the organizing principle is not so much a person or group of people. Just look at how sand grains on a metal plate form perfect patterns when the plate is vibrated. None of the sand grains organize; they all just undergo the same vibrational frequency; something larger than them organizes them.

Every time we notice patterns and organization in human behavior, we tend to believe that they are the result of intentional planning. Sometimes, of course, that is the case. Many demonstrations, mobs, and uprisings against undesirable regimes were intentionally organized, for example. In the world of propaganda, people know that the best way to make a certain belief or opinion popular in the population is to create the impression that it is shared by a large group of people. Search for ‘rent a crowd’ on the internet – there are companies that do nothing but provide ‘crowds’ on demand for anyone who wants to make a particular opinion popular. A large part of the so-called crowds rising up against, say, Yanukovych or Gaddafi, or any other undesirable ‘dictator,’ was artificially created. This has already been widely known and proven.

But that doesn’t change the fact that, on the other hand, we are often inclined to experience spontaneously occurring patterns in human behavior as the result of intentional planning. I experienced a good example of this myself this winter. I watched a dance performance produced by Emmanuel Gat. For more than an hour, I watched breathlessly as the aesthetically sublime patterns rose from the dancers on stage. Every detail was perfect—the bending of a raised arm, the arching of the neck as a dancer dropped to the floor, the dynamics of the opening and closing circles emerging constantly on the stage, and so forth. After the performance, I asked Emmanuel how long it took him to plan and rehearse every detail so perfectly with the dancers. "It goes very smoothly, I don’t tell my dancers exactly what to do; I just give them the principles of the choreography, the rules they need to follow, and the rest forms itself on stage."

If a group of people consciously or unconsciously follows the same principles or symbolic rules, a whole series of patterns will emerge on the societal stage without intentional planning. The whole world is under the influence of the same kind of thinking or worldview, or, in other words, the same symbolic framework. To use a computer metaphor: all minds are running the same program. To the extent that Biden and Trump both think according to the materialistic worldview, they will eventually indeed carry out the same 'program'; to the extent that Russia and the USA are both gripped by the same materialistic thinking, they will ultimately feed the same global process and ultimately the same global power structures. But they will not hate each other any less or stop trying to destroy each other, to the point that they would be willing to throw every living being on earth, including themselves, into a nuclear winter.

So, the entire geopolitical game being strictly directed by a small group of people seems unlikely to me when you consider the complex and dynamic nature of humans and reality. The tendency to misunderstand this complexity and reduce all evil to one 'organization' or group of people seems historically inaccurate, tactically harmful (it creates the illusion that eliminating that small group would solve the problem), and ethically problematic.

Take the persistent idea that a grand Zionist conspiracy is at the root of all misery on this planet. To me, it’s just another hypothesis. A large Zionist conspiracy or a large Bulgarian or Italian conspiracy—why not? But the arguments I’ve heard for it are not very convincing. It’s true that there are more Jews and even Zionists at the top of the global power pyramid. After all, Jews are overrepresented at the top of nearly every pyramid. Their extraordinary drive to excel plays a role in this, among other factors. Solzhenitsyn provided a good description in his book Two Hundred Years Together of how Jews were involved in the rise of the Soviet Union. The gist of it is this: Jews are overrepresented in the entire upper layer of society, including the layers that promote totalitarianism. They are therefore equally overrepresented in both the good ‘projects’ of humanity and the bad ones. In other words, aside from the fact that they have a drive to excel, they are ordinary people with the universal struggle between good and evil in their hearts.

I also have a fundamental objection to reducing the world problem to one small, malevolent group. First, it excuses the 'ordinary' person. He can’t do anything about it; it’s all the fault of those who misled him, and so on. But secondly, it immerses that ordinary person in powerlessness. After all, he can’t do anything about it. The ordinary person should not be excused. He carries his money to the big bankers himself, he gives up his vegetable garden for the convenience of supermarkets and industrial agriculture, he buys shares in any company promising high short-term profits, he prefers not to bother with uncomfortable truths and believes instead that he’s only hearing the facts on the evening news, he buys clothing that he knows is produced by slave labor on the other side of the world, and so on. In short, the ‘ordinary person’ is willing to stifle all ethical awareness and dehumanize his fellow man as long as it makes his life easier and puts him in a more favorable position.

For clarity, I count myself among those ‘ordinary people’. That’s why I try every day to become just a little bit more truly human, a being that only truly becomes itself when it puts its ethical awareness at the forefront of its existence. To the extent that the ordinary person realizes that he is co-guilty, he will also stop being powerless. In principle, we all struggle—with elites or ordinary people—with the same problem. Everyone who genuinely tries to untangle themselves contributes to the great untying. For all I care, you can even bring in Rupert Sheldrake’s theory: every time we solve a problem ‘in our own head,’ we also solve it in the great morphic field that every human mind is connected to, and make it easier for others to solve as well.

At the core of the issue, therefore, the world problem does not lie so much with a small group of people, but with a certain ‘program’ on which humanity operates. That ‘program’ is materialism and rationalism, a worldview that tells humanity that nothing exists but matter—dead little marbles bumping against each other—and that the highest goal of humanity is to survive. Or conversely, commit suicide directly—that’s also a possible conclusion. In any case, you don’t need to take ethics and humanity into account; they don’t exist in this universe of rocks and stones. Only an idiot harms themselves by considering ethics and making sacrifices for truth. This worldview has indeed allowed a certain elite to rise to the top, who have a malicious talent for throwing all ethics overboard, but if it weren’t for the fact that a large group was all too willing to step into this worldview, that elite would never have become the elite. I know that anti-elite thinking is very popular both on the left and right of the political spectrum, but it doesn’t warm me up. The elite, ultimately, is a reflection of the population.

To conclude today, I return once again to the vibrating plate with sand grains. That plate shows us something else. If the frequency of the vibrations changes slightly, a completely different pattern immediately appears in an untraceable and breathtaking way. In other words, no matter how much the sand grains of society and the world organize themselves under the sign of the darkest shape, a change in frequency can, in the blink of an eye, summon a different shape and make it the organizing principle. That frequency change, which boils down to a change in the quality of speech. To put it simply: society currently organizes itself on the frequency of propaganda and manipulative speech (and the metaphysical forces in which propaganda is rooted); when the frequency of sincerity and truth comes to the foreground, human coexistence will normally take on a completely different shape in the blink of an eye. Every person who sounds a different, sincere note contributes to that revolution—the revolution that is the logical consequence of the revolution that ushered in the Enlightenment culture in the seventeenth century.

Mattias