Dear friends, followers, and critics from the very beginning,

This morning, on my first day back at work, my hands trembled as I lifted the screen of my computer. I saw queues of thousands of emails waiting. And I saw so many 'musts' coming at me that my 'wants' were banished to the most northern of all penal camps.

And I thought: I have to write something today. I have to write something about the riots in Great Britain; I have to write something for the Muslims and the ‘fascists’; to express my quiet longing that we might all laugh, eat, and drink together one evening.

I want to write something for the mischievous and intelligent eyes of Ahmet, who came to fix my lawnmower this weekend and only wanted to drink coffee after the machine was running again. And I want to write something for Amar, the assistant who, as caring as always, reminded me this morning to have my exam questions ready on time.

And I want to write something for the boys who are worried about the future of the West, who fear that Great Britain and Europe of the past will disappear due to mass migration, and who look on with powerless, sad eyes, wondering why their love for Christian culture is being labeled as ‘fascism’.

And I want to write something for 'the authorities' who are now crying out in all the newspapers that 'disinformation' is at the root of the riots and who are putting their words into action: prison sentences for women and children and for anyone inciting violence and hate.

Dear authorities, do you never wonder: what is your own role in the hate and violence? You fight ‘disinformation’ tooth and nail, but so far I haven’t heard you whisper a word about the 4000 pages of emails and other documents that were made public by a whistleblower in Germany, reducing the whole corona story to what it was: a bricolage of lies and cowardice, a coup by techno-totalitarianism, brimming with cynical contempt for humanity. Do you really think that a Thought Police and an Orwellian jailing Elon Musk will remove hatred from society?

To the media and politicians, I would say: set a good example for the public. Talk about those revelations in Germany every evening for a week and show that while you may have fed a dangerous illusion, you have the courage and sincerity to admit it. And finally, demand that our own Minister of Health allows his corona emails to be examined. The situation in Germany suggests why he refuses to do so, and it is your responsibility to hold him accountable.

This is the problem underlying outbursts of hate and violence in Europe, the Middle East, and Bangladesh: the government fails to fulfill its role as the body that should defuse the petty human sentiments that always exist between population groups. Neither Muslims, nor 'fascists', nor Christians, nor Jews trust 'the government'. And sadly, I must say: you don't give them much reason to. The unfortunate thing is that the frustration is often taken out on each other. They would do better to stand side by side and look at the government, saying: we can build a better government together, a government for all of us, in all our differences.

This morning, on my first day back at work after the holiday, I opened my eyes and thought: what kind of work would you really want to do? I saw a world before my dreaming open eyes: I actually want to grow pumpkins and zucchinis and sheep. And I want to saw firewood with my Japanese pull saws and prune willows and watch how little sheep mouths nimbly and skillfully strip willow leaves from twigs. And in the evening, I want to eat, drink, and sing around a big campfire with friends and neighbors at a long table.

But then I read about the riots and thought: I’ll just write this little piece. For Ahmet and Amar and all the fascists. But one day, after the holidays, I want to get up and say: I’m going to grow pumpkins and zucchinis and sheep, and saw wood, and eat and drink around campfires with people who all love each other. And then I only want to write about that.

Mattias