Mattias Desmet

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Louis Ryan's avatar
Louis Ryan
Jul 1

Thank you Mattias for this cool and clear appeal to our common humanity in these overheated times. I would only demur on one point. You make Wokeism sound like one more position on the spectrum of disturbed opinion, whereas the truth of the matter surely is that it has become systematically intertwined with the power of the State, and hence cannot be counted as just another form of extremism. The fact that Wokeism is enforced by the State, to the point where crimes against its tenets are treated as actual crimes even when they break no law, illustrates this point clearly enough. So there is no question of a level playing field here: Wokeists have the full force of the State behind them, both when it comes to enforcement of their prejudices and to the minimisation of the crimes they have helped to cover up. So while I agree with your plea to see all people as equally human, there are major structural issues here also which need to be addressed.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Jul 1

Even adult women are very often disbelieved, neglected (all the test boxes that waited for years to be examined - I think that was UK as well), ridiculed. These poor girls, a life long trauma, if they even survived the monstruosities. Is it because the 'elite' or should we say, the useless eaters, that are our governments, love to do the same as these gang? When is justice going to do its job? Never, I guess, because I read quite a few justices are involved as well.

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