Dear friends, followers, and critics,

Ice, snow, and damp air briefly stiffen the joints of nature, but human blood keeps boiling, churning, and simmering in its far-too-narrow veins!

I’ve been reading sharp, snappy, and biting comments here and there (not here, mostly on Facebook) about my remarks on Zuckerberg’s ‘confessions.’ "What naivety – I truly believe Zuck has repented and joined the Order of the Good Heart." That’s more or less how it sounds.

Let me list a few things that, with my certainly far-too-small understanding, I believe I have grasped about what happens under the heavens:

Zuck is, of course, adjusting his sails to the wind now; I don’t see much reason to believe there’s genuine remorse. He’s likely trembling a bit before Team Trump, which is on its way. At the same time, he probably feels liberated from the pressure of the Biden administration. In other words, he’s smoothly adapting to changes on the surface of society.

Team Trump is indeed on its way, and that’s a complex matter. History has brought together a diverse group of people who are very different on a human level. For example, there’s a big difference between the techno-philic Elon Musk and the ever-reserved and ethically refined Jay Bhattacharya.

This group wasn’t brought together by some conspiracy. It’s the often unfathomable waves of the ocean of life itself that have swept them together like driftwood on the tides of modern times.

It’s quite likely that Team Trump will simply continue the trend towards technocracy and surveillance, possibly in a more radical manner than the ever-manipulative and covertly operating Team Biden. To the extent that Team Trump is under the sway of materialistic and rationalistic thinking, they will inevitably tend toward technocracy as well. In particular, Elon Musk could become a key player in this regard.

While Trump may occasionally share a coffee behind the scenes with the entourage of Biden and Obama, and while he has ties to the exact same major banking and economic players as Biden, that doesn’t mean Trump and Biden are staging a play carefully scripted in advance by geopolitical strategists. That doesn’t mean there’s some kind of script that says, 'Act One: Biden’s turn; Act Two: Trump’s turn. Go!'

There is planning and script, without a doubt. For example, read Brzezinski’s work to understand that Middle East policy and policies regarding former Eastern Bloc countries have been set for a good forty years. In this sense, a plan is indeed being executed step by step and intentionally. But the major organizing forces behind what happens on the world stage are not people but rather symbolic frameworks, ways of thinking, a particular worldview. To the extent that Biden and Trump share the same materialistic worldview, they are essentially executing the same plan—a plan orchestrated by the great metaphysical forces of existence and the symbolic frameworks in which those forces are expressed.

They are, therefore, the left and right wings of the same bird—indeed. But that bird is not a human bird; it’s a bird flying in far rarer and higher skies than those of human understanding.

Dear friends, followers, and foes, I’m already looking forward to attending another one of those great unifying events where all the fiery freedom fighters and their even fiercer enemies gather to exchange some words!

In the meantime, in all my naivety, I remain at your service!

Mattias