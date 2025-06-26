Mattias Desmet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy Otto, fka Eudora's avatar
Stacy Otto, fka Eudora
3d

Seems just another feature in the great culling, judging by the horrific new UK bill to exterminate the elderly, ill, infirm, sad, and disabled. And this week we’re told in the US that government wants us all to have that ankle monitor…for our “health.” Anything that pushes us farther away from one another, every inch we move away from our humanity and what makes us human we give up something holy and sacred we will quite possibly never get back. Stay vigilant. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
peggy bean's avatar
peggy bean
3d

Every time I read an article like this I'm glad I'm old and won't be around to see this come to fruition. Sigh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mattias Desmet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture