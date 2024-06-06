Dear friends,

I just remembered a dream I had a few nights ago. I am walking in a park, and a man with whom I used to have a good relationship approaches me, with a broad smile and waving right hand. I am surprised. Didn’t that man want nothing to do with me since the COVID-19 crisis? And now I bring a smile to his face! He asks how I am doing. When are we going to have dinner together again? I am astonished and happy—the cold silence of the past few years wasn't really cold! He still cares about me!

I wake up and feel sadness. It was just a dream. I realize that I have had this dream—or a variant of it—several times over the past few years. I wonder: do the people I dream about have the same dream? Could there still be a warm desire beneath the frozen and cold rock of lost love for everything to be as it once was? Sometimes, all that is valuable lies in the question itself, the reverie of the past, the glimmering of tomorrow on the horizon.

Mattias