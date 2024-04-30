It seems that Dr. Breggin doesn’t like my ‘Suicidal Society’ substack. Please find his comments here. Let me first and for all say this to him: let’s talk. It’s time to have a proper conversation.
You might know what my ‘Suicidal Society’ article was about: the idea is gaining traction in public discourse that we would be better off if a major part of the population stopped to exist. Humans cause climate change; they are a virus proliferating on the surface of the earth. There is too many of them. Let’s start with eliminating the elderly through euthanasia – old people are costly and useless. We see how such ideas pop up more and more in the mainstream media.
Mattias Desmet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And then comes the part Dr. Breggin seems to be quite angry about: I remark that such ideas can only gain traction in society when there is a strong suicidal wish in the population. Everyone can read the full article here.
In a nutshell: Dr. Breggin believes that I am blaming the innocent victims of propaganda while excusing the propagandists. And it is not the first time I do so. According to him, I did exactly the same with my mass formation theory: blaming the innocent people and excusing the criminal elite. And even before the coronacrisis, he claims, I walked this path already. He found a 2018 newspaper article reporting that I protected mass murderers in my psychotherapy practice.
Here is what I propose to Dr. Breggin (as I proposed before): let’s have a public conversation. I read some parts of his book. It seems to me that we have some common goals. And I add to this that I am grateful for his efforts to expose pharmaceutical crime.
For me this isn’t a matter of ‘winning a debate’ with Dr. Breggin – it’s an invitation to have an open-minded conversation. I propose people read ‘The dawn of everything’ by Graeber and Wengrow. In the first part of the book, the authors describe how the native inhabitants of North-East America succeeded in organizing their tribal societies almost without use of power or hierarchical relationships. How could they do so? Because they practiced the art of sincere speech in public space, hours and hours and hours a week.
Even when a severe crime, such as murder, was committed, they walked the path of sincere speech. After weeks and weeks of open conversations between the social network surrounding the victim and the network surrounding the perpetrator, toxic affects were usually ex-pressed well enough to continue tribal life without the need for punishment and retribution.
That’s what I invite Dr. Breggin to: let’s practice the art of speech together. We have different opinions indeed. Unlike Dr. Breggin seems to believe, I don’t think that the problems of this society can be reduced to the actions of an ‘evil elite’. We are all part of the problem, also the people who fall prey to the actions of ‘the elite’. Dr. Breggin seems to interpret this as ‘victim blaming’. In my opinion, I rather make people aware of the fact that they are not powerless. We are all part of the problem and hence we can all contribute to the solution.
And we do so in the first place by openness and willingness towards those who have a different opinion than we have. As I remarked before, in my analysis, this is the essence of the metaphysical revolution we are going through: on the one hand we have a mass in the grip of this new kind of lie and manipulation which we call ‘propaganda’; on the other hand we see the emergence of a group of people united by sincere speech. In the mass, everyone has the same propagandized opinion. In the group, people all have their own, singular opinion. And that’s what makes them eager to talk and listen to one another. As soon as the group becomes energetically more powerful than the mass, the era of totalitarianism is over.
Dr. Breggin: let’s find out whether speech can unite us across our differences in opinion. I hope you kindly accept my invitation.
Mattias
Mattias Desmet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I attempted to post this comment on Breggin's Substack post but couldn't get it to do so (maybe he only allows comments that support his point of view?):
I find it shocking that someone with Dr. Breggin's level of education appears to be ignorant of more than a century of research and writing on crowd psychology. Starting with Charles McKay and Gustav LeBon in the 19th century, this carries forward into the 20th century most notably with Jacques Ellul's exhaustive study of how propaganda is used to create mass formation in his 1963 book, Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes. Then of course there's Hannah Arendt's seminal study, The Origins of Totalitarianism, which discusses how people behave differently in a mass. Non-academics such as the autodidact Eric Hoffer in his classic book The True Believer add yet another layer to this complex study of how humans behave in groups, as distinct from individual behaviour. The history of religion itself provides ample precedent for how people can be swayed to behave against their own interests in a mass context, e.g. witch burnings and book burnings.
Have you actually read Desmet's book? He isn't "blaming" the public for what is happening to them, merely pointing out that certain pre-existing social conditions, particularly the cultivated isolationism of modern society, dispose them toward certain easily coerced behaviours. It's not an either/or equation, but both/and. Propaganda and social conditioning are deployed by social engineers to create a desired outcome. Then the public, especially those who fail to inform themselves, become easy prey for this propaganda.
To have a dance, you need two partners. To blame it all on one side is simplistic thinking. We each must take responsibility for our own mental freedom, not cast about to blame someone else, even those elites who have a vested interest in duping the public.
Mattias, Breggin appears to have a lot of shadow aggression that he displaces through demonization/scapegoating. If you take away the target for his emotional displacement, he will substitute you in its place. We have seen him do this with others. I agree with your approach completely in that collective evil is a "collective" problem that we all unconsciously participate in. The psychopaths may act as triggers, but the people are only triggered because they are walking around full of unconscious shadow material. I discussed your theory in my latest book which is an effort to synthesize the Jungian shadow with newer ideas including my own and those of other 21st century thinkers. http://shadowtechalchemy.com