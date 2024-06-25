Dear friends,

A few musings emerge in the still air of the summer evening. It was a historic day. Julian Assange is once again a free man.

Or is he really? What does freedom mean if one must pay for it with a coerced confession of guilt? This is what I read in the twilight of this sun-drenched day: Julian Assange and humanity will only truly be free when cowardly attempts to make him a criminal are abandoned and he is honored for what he is: someone who spoke and broke through the façade, even when he knew he would lose everything.

Mattias