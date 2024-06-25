Dear friends,
A few musings emerge in the still air of the summer evening. It was a historic day. Julian Assange is once again a free man.
Or is he really? What does freedom mean if one must pay for it with a coerced confession of guilt? This is what I read in the twilight of this sun-drenched day: Julian Assange and humanity will only truly be free when cowardly attempts to make him a criminal are abandoned and he is honored for what he is: someone who spoke and broke through the façade, even when he knew he would lose everything.
Mattias
Mattias Desmet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So true, so true..... what a cost to pay to be "free" on paper. Just like Assange, we are not truly free, till we again may speak, without sensure, from our hearts, without any fear.
In this absolute sea of lies and deception I've often wondered if the Assange story/imprisonment is even real. Characters like Assange and Snowden seem like caricatures of propaganda just designed as warnings to stifle dissent. "Big Brother is watching you"...
Real threats to this evil system are cancered, suicided, disappeared or outright publicly murdered. The lengthy "imprisonment" saga seems highly suspect.