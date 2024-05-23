Dear friends,

Every now and then someone tries to convince me that Dr. Robert Malone is ‘controlled opposition’. First and for all: I am aware that quite some people say the same about me. The problem is: the only person who can really know if this is true or not, is also the only person whose opinion will be considered completely irrelevant. This makes sense. If I am controlled opposition, I wouldn’t say it myself.

Back to Robert Malone: people have raised numerous arguments ‘proving’ that he works for the deep state. Some put forward that he admitted himself that he has been ‘deep in the belly of the beast’. And he was one of the people who developed the mRNA-technology – how so he wouldn’t believe in it? Others suggest the way he talks is a fine example of subtle neurolinguistic programming.

I could try to rebut these arguments in a rational way. ‘If he would be secretely working for the deep state, would he say so out loud?’. And then my interlocutor might reply: ‘Yes, he would say it out loud, because through openly admitting that he worked for the deep state, he seems trustworthy; openly admitting it is the best cover possible’.

When it comes to determining whether someone can be trusted or not, rational thinking leads into a hall of mirrors where it is impossible to discern between imaginary and real images. This is the fundamental problem: the more something can be considered an indicator of trustworthiness, the more it might be used as a cover by someone who is not trustworthy.

How can we actually discern the Real from the False? How can we discern Truth from Lies? That’s a good question. And it seems science has no answer to it. At least we know that the machines science developed to detect lies – so called ‘polygraphs’ – don’t work.

Can a human being do what a machine can’t do? I guess so. But not through rational thinking. The capacity to discern the Real from the False has more to do with what is called kokoro in Japanese Shinto tradition. Kokoro refers to the heart as the place where Truth is born. ‘Makoto no kokoro’ means as much as ‘heart of Truth’. And you develop such a ‘heart of Truth’ through loyalty to ethical principles such as sincerity and moral purity. Follow these principles and your heart will be filled with Truth. Your heart will start to see what your rational mind can’t see.

I am a very rational person myself. I often tried to determine rationally what I should do in life. And I just found out that my rational thinking led me deeper and deeper in endless doubts and indecisiveness. What job you should do or what woman you should be with – think rationally as long as you want, you won’t find a satisfying answer. If you want to escape tormenting doubt and inner conflict, I would rather suggest this: forget about rational theories and just make your heart a little bit purer – develop Makato no Kokoro.

It took me, paradoxically, a lot of rational thinking to be able to articulate this. In that sense, I don’t plead against rational thinking. It’s just that our rational thinking, in the end, is following blindly certain powers that are situated at a completely different level. Here’s what Einstein said about this: ‘And certainly we should take care not to make the intellect our god; it has, of course, powerful muscles, but no personality. It cannot lead, it can only serve; and it is not fastidious in its choices of a leader. This characteristic is reflected in the qualities of its priests, the intellectuals. The intellect has a sharp eye for methods and tools, but is blind to ends and values. So it is no wonder that this fatal blindness is handed from old to young and today involves a whole generation.’ (Out of My Later Years, p. 260).

It’s something so simple that our enlightenment culture with its fanatic belief in rational and ‘scientific’ knowledge can only mock it: Truth is not ‘invented’ through arduous rational thinking, it is out there and it is revealed to us when we follow simple and elementary ethical principles. In plain words: walk in the direction of the light, and you will start to see. Here is a quote from Goethe’s Torquato Tasso which says something similar ‘Love gives us in the blink of an eye what we hardly reach through years of hard slog’.

It is the heart that is the place where Truth resides, and it is the heart that can discern between Truth and Lies. Hatsumi Masaaki, grandmaster of nine samurai and ninjutsu martial arts schools, put it like this: ‘In the presence of love, magic tricks do not fool’. I propose you watch the last part of the video below, where Robert Malone comments on my speech at the ICS conference in Washington. Listen with your third ear – listen with your heart. I leave it to you what you believe, but I tell you this: I trust Robert Malone.