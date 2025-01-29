Dear friends,

This morning, I read in Belgian mainstream newspaper HLN that Robert Kennedy happily crushed live mice and birds in a blender to feed his falcons. His niece, Caroline Kennedy, supposedly said this in an interview.

By coincidence, I just saw the interview in question pass by on X. However, the word 'live' was not mentioned. Most likely, he is doing what almost every falconer does: buying day-old chicks as food for his falcons.

I propose that HLN rewrite the article under the following title: "Robert Kennedy had the habit of feeding his falcons."

A touch of corrective humor never hurts in times of disinformation and fake news!

Mattias