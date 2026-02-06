Mattias Desmet

Feb 6

I have tried to explain "global conspiracy" to people this way:

In the center is a powerful magnet

all around the magnet are piles of tiny iron filings

that are drawn to

and attach themselves to

the magnet

in little groups and odd bunches,

in single threads

when you look at this from afar

it appears to be one thing

a giant blob dancing spastically around the magnet

when in reality

it is millions of tiny individual threads

which coalesce

around a central force

Louis Ryan
Feb 6

Many astute points here, yet they hardly add up to a coherent view. Which is not a criticism, on the contrary: it's a refreshing break from the premature coherence of those who imagine they've got it all worked out already. Mattias is picking his way through the darkness, as we all are, and on a couple of points he's undoubtedly a few steps ahead of most. "Totalitarian structures extract love from human bonds and transform it into collective narcissism. In doing so, they ultimately destroy their own capacity to uphold appearances, and the dirty laundry falls out from behind the curtain." This kind of observation gets at the paradoxical and ultimately self-defeating nature of the whole thing.

