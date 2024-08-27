Dear friends,

I am busy writing my next book - and I like it. In a few days I will publish a long article on the moral judmentent and ethical awareness of Artificial Intelligence in times of elections. But I want to react concisely to something else first. Some people, based on my article where I wrote that Big Tech is choosing sides with Kamala Harris, assumed that I myself write for the Republicans. As far as I know myself, that’s nonsense. I write against totalitarianism and for a world where humans can live a truly human life.

If my criticism is now directed at the Democratic Party, it is because I believe they currently pose the greatest threat in terms of totalitarianism by seamlessly conforming to the technocratic ideology of globalist institutions. As Kennedy said last week when he announced his support for Trump: the Democratic Party used to be against censorship and propaganda, against the ruthlessly commercially driven and deadly over-medicalization of the population; against a monstrous food industry that drives obesity and diabetes to staggering proportions; against the stranglehold of big capital that reduces the ordinary person to the most pressing form of slavery in history. Now, they have become exponents of Big Tech, Big Pharma, a deadly food industry, and Big Finance, and they practice censorship on a scale that Stalin could have only dreamed of (full Kennedy speech here with transcription thanks to Robert Malone).

In other words, while the term ‘demo-cratic’ suggests that the Democratic Party represents the interests of the people, the very opposite is likely: the Democratic Party represents industries that have the most detrimental impact on the people. The decline of the Democratic Party follows a general mechanism: the institutionalization of a virtue usually deteriorates into the vice that is precisely opposed to the original virtue. According to that psychological mechanism—which I won’t elaborate on here—the police become a threat to the safety of the people (see, for example, the police response during COVID protests and what happens in ‘police states’), the church a threat to morality (perversion and child abuse thrived within institutionalized religion), medicine detrimental to health (a huge percentage of diseases are ‘iatrogenic’) and the university becomes the main producer of misinformation (see replication crisis).

But the most important problem of the Democratie Party is this: they rely more and more excessively on propaganda to keep in power. The only thing that still holds the Democratic Party together is the immense Big Tech propaganda machine, in which the media are also deeply involved. I will elaborate on that thoroughly in my next article. The discourse of the Democratic Party has become an empty shell where the sea whispers a melancholy dirge for the great Democrats of the past.

It’s important to emphasize something here that may not be obvious to some: Trump is a human being. A human being is always at a crossroads—he can turn towards the light at any point on his path or plunge into darkness. This is going to be the decisive question: Will he follow a truly democratic policy, that is, a policy of the majority with respect for the fundamental rights of minorities? Tocqueville rightly pointed out: democracy is not merely the rule of the majority. In a totalitarian system, the (propagandized mass) majority also rules. But it pays no attention to the fundamental rights of minorities.

To speak of true democracy, the majority must therefore respect the fundamental rights of minorities—freedom of expression, self-determination, etc. This is exactly what happened during the COVID crisis: the unvaccinated had hardly any rights left. Trump, with his ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ was to some extent complicit in this; with Kennedy by his side, he has a chance to rectify this. I hope he seizes it.

This is the question: in which direction will the human being Trump evolve under the influence of the enormous psychological forces acting on him? Will he become more human and seize the opportunity he may get to create a more humane America with a few Democrats like R. F. Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard? Or will he slide into resentment and become more and more the monster he should be fighting?

Trump and Kennedy are finding common ground now, something they never expected. But whether this also means they will continue to find common ground if they actually have to work together is another question. I believe there are quite a few issues where Trump and Kennedy hold radically different positions. The biggest challenge will not be winning the election; the biggest challenge will be to govern in a truly humane way in times of desolation and dehumanization of the social fabric.

I’ve said it many times: the core problem of the crises in our society is our rationalistic view of humanity, which absolutizes rational knowledge and prioritizes it over ethical awareness. Essentially, it comes down to this: to the extent that the Republicans operate within the dominant (rationalistic) worldview, they will just as easily continue to create the conditions for totalitarianism. They will ultimately either become totalitarian themselves, perhaps in a different way than the Democrats, but still totalitarian; or they will lay the groundwork for the unstoppable rise of another totalitarian party.

The real work, therefore, is to investigate how we can move beyond the rationalistic and mechanistic worldview. It is that worldview that creates a fundamental disconnection between humans and their fellow humans, between humans and nature, between humans and their bodies, and thus forms the breeding ground for totalitarianism. Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, the key is to transcend that worldview and contribute to the metaphysical revolution needed to leave behind the ailments of our Enlightenment culture. A Democrat who contributes to that does more than a Republican who does not. And vice versa.

But in any case: we are on the threshold of a political shift unlike anything we have seen in recent decades. For the first time in recent history, a political movement is emerging that—whether you support it or not—has the determination to stand firmly against much of the established Big Corporations and Big State. If necessary, to the death.

The effects are already visible: Zuckerberg made unprecedented revelations about undemocratic influence by the Biden administration (during the COVID crisis and during the 2020 elections). In other words: he is about throwing the Biden administration under the bus. He might feel the storm coming: if Trump gets another chance, an investigation will be launched into the censorship and manipulation he was involved in. And the panic over the upcoming Trump-Kennedy duo is accelerating less pleasant aspects of the great totalitarianizing process our society is undergoing: the system is transitioning from the phase of indoctrination and propaganda to the phase of terror (see, among other things, the arrest of Pavel Durov).

One thing is certain: the coming months won’t be boring in the USA. And not in the rest of the world either.

Mattias