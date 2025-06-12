Mattias Desmet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andi West's avatar
Andi West
2d

But this case does have a culprit and an overarching conspiracy. The culprit was the informant who knowingly passed on false intelligence to settle a personal score and the conspiracy was in the creation of a blameless and nameless kill squad in the first place. That is a governmental conspiracy to murder citizens at will and send messaging to chill opposition. So, why has no one looked into why you have a kill team and why it can be used to swat opposition at will?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Floyd's avatar
Floyd
2d

Excellent as always

So grateful you publish your work, very enlightening and useful for me, helps look inward and see with critical eyes myself and then others

Vali Shoup

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mattias Desmet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture