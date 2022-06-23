Mattias Desmet

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Mattias Desmet

A Substack by Mattias Desmet

People

Mattias Desmet 

@mattiasdesmet
Mattias Desmet articulated the theory of mass formation during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a professor of psychology at Ghent University and author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism.
© 2024 Mattias Desmet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture