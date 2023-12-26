Mattias Desmet

Suicidal Society
Suicidal Society I guess you remember how a few years ago, the media called everyone who refused to wear a mask or get vaccinated a ‘grandma killer’. To…
  
My Slovenia book tour: From Tito to democracy.
My dear friends, As I announced in my previous substack: a little update from my book tour in Slovenia. Last Friday, my plane landed on Ljubliana Joze…
  
Pure water and small scale democracy
My dear friends, I returned from Iceland, but my soul still lingers on the rims of embering craters and murmuring geysers. In one way or another…
  
Iceland
Dear friends, Two days ago, I arrived in Iceland, for a lecture about my book on totalitarianism. I am often abroad for that reason, but Iceland is one…
  
Censorship in a materialist world.
My dear friends, A long time ago but I am still here. Two weeks ago I learned on one and the same day that the LinkedIn account of Jakobien Huysman and…
  
February 2024

January 2024

December 2023

A Word of Gratitude for Christmas and New Year
Dear subscribers, The earth has completed another symbolic journey around the sun and that moment makes man look back and forward. First and foremost, I…
  
Podcast in Bucharest – and the Courage to Admit Mistakes
Dear friends, A few weeks ago I was invited to give a speech at the fourth International Crisis Summit in the Romanian parliament – you might know this…
  
My Speech in the Parliament of Romania
Dear friends, A few weeks ago I gave a speech at the fourth International Crisis Summit in the Romanian Parliament. Below you find the text of the…
  
Bureaucracy, Totalitarianism and the Art of Speech
Dear friends, It's been a while now - it seems like forever. I'm busy writing my next book. That book is about the psychology of truth speech and the…
  
October 2023

