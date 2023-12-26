Mattias Desmet
Suicidal Society
Suicidal Society I guess you remember how a few years ago, the media called everyone who refused to wear a mask or get vaccinated a 'grandma killer'.
Apr 25
Mattias Desmet
557
Suicidal Society
words.mattiasdesmet.org
148
My Slovenia book tour: From Tito to democracy.
My dear friends, As I announced in my previous substack: a little update from my book tour in Slovenia. Last Friday, my plane landed on Ljubliana Joze…
Apr 21
Mattias Desmet
164
My Slovenia book tour: From Tito to democracy.
words.mattiasdesmet.org
74
Pure water and small scale democracy
My dear friends, I returned from Iceland, but my soul still lingers on the rims of embering craters and murmuring geysers. In one way or another…
Apr 9
Mattias Desmet
347
Pure water and small scale democracy
words.mattiasdesmet.org
70
Iceland
Dear friends, Two days ago, I arrived in Iceland, for a lecture about my book on totalitarianism. I am often abroad for that reason, but Iceland is one…
Apr 4
Mattias Desmet
524
Iceland
words.mattiasdesmet.org
100
Censorship in a materialist world.
My dear friends, A long time ago but I am still here. Two weeks ago I learned on one and the same day that the LinkedIn account of Jakobien Huysman and…
Apr 3
Mattias Desmet
386
Censorship in a materialist world.
words.mattiasdesmet.org
88
February 2024
My Speech at the U.S. Senate
Last Monday, I had the honor of being invited by US Senator Ron Johnson to engage in a panel discussion held at the American Senate, titled 'Federal…
Feb 28
Mattias Desmet
350
My Speech at the U.S. Senate
words.mattiasdesmet.org
86
January 2024
My Speech at the European Parliament in Brussels
Dear friends, About six months ago I gave a speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, a few months prior to my speech at the European Parliament in…
Jan 8
Mattias Desmet
271
My Speech at the European Parliament in Brussels
words.mattiasdesmet.org
38
December 2023
A Word of Gratitude for Christmas and New Year
Dear subscribers, The earth has completed another symbolic journey around the sun and that moment makes man look back and forward. First and foremost, I…
Dec 26, 2023
Mattias Desmet
360
A Word of Gratitude for Christmas and New Year
words.mattiasdesmet.org
102
Podcast in Bucharest – and the Courage to Admit Mistakes
Dear friends, A few weeks ago I was invited to give a speech at the fourth International Crisis Summit in the Romanian parliament – you might know this…
Dec 20, 2023
Mattias Desmet
218
Podcast in Bucharest – and the Courage to Admit Mistakes
words.mattiasdesmet.org
47
My Speech in the Parliament of Romania
Dear friends, A few weeks ago I gave a speech at the fourth International Crisis Summit in the Romanian Parliament. Below you find the text of the…
Dec 9, 2023
Mattias Desmet
394
My Speech in the Parliament of Romania
words.mattiasdesmet.org
182
Bureaucracy, Totalitarianism and the Art of Speech
Dear friends, It's been a while now - it seems like forever. I'm busy writing my next book. That book is about the psychology of truth speech and the…
Dec 5, 2023
Mattias Desmet
316
Bureaucracy, Totalitarianism and the Art of Speech
words.mattiasdesmet.org
86
October 2023
Podcast with Naomi Wolf
Dear friends, Below you find a podcast with Dr Naomi Wolf. I rarely publish the podcasts I participate in on my Substack page, but this time I do. It is…
Oct 12, 2023
Mattias Desmet
266
Podcast with Naomi Wolf
words.mattiasdesmet.org
86
