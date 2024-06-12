Dear friends,
Several people have asked me over the past few months to speak out about the ‘Israel-Palestine conflict.’ I can say that I am writing an essay on it. However, I am not in a hurry to publish it. If I write something about it today, it is because Ghent University has decided to end its cooperation with Israeli universities. I want to start by making something clear: I do not support this boycott.
When it comes to this conflict, I see and hear quite a few superficial sentiments and strong convictions in the public sphere, but little genuine desire for evenings of love and laughter between Jews and Palestinians. I suggest, to begin with: better leave aside the strong convictions and certainties.
When we talk about ‘Israel,’ who are we talking about? Are we talking about the Jewish people are seeking a place on earth where they are not bombarded with rockets every day? Are we talking about Israel in so far as it tries to be an orderly democracy where Arab and Jewish Israeli citizens live on an equal footing? Are we talking about the Israeli state as a crucial pawn of a globalist and technocratic New World Order, which briefly surfaced during the corona crisis? You cannot simply be ‘pro-Israel.’ There are many different kinds of ‘Israel.’
And when you talk about ‘the Palestinians,’ what are you talking about? Are you talking about the group of people displaced by the series of events in the British Mandate of Palestine over the last century and a half? Are you talking about the victims of an Israeli war machine that at times is the grim manifestation of ultranationalist sentiments? Or are you talking about a Hamas mass that is the spearhead of a Jew-hatred that thrives in much of the Arab world and that, no matter what Israel does or does not, wants to eliminate the last Jew?
If you keep in mind the Jewish person who does not get lost in ultranationalist feelings of superiority and the Arab fellow human who does not fall prey to Jew-hatred, you see that what is happening there is a classic human drama. And that human drama is not unique. It arises, like most human dramas, because people lose themselves in petty sentiments and ultimately fail to recognize the humanity in their fellow human beings.
That is why I do not participate in the increasingly fashionable ‘pro-Palestine’ demonstrations: with a few exceptions, I feel mainly a lot of fanaticism and little genuine concern for the fate of anyone. If you take to the streets when violence is done to one party, you must do the same when the other party faces the same. Otherwise, your activism does not testify to humanity but to unacknowledged hatred.
We can casually ask the pertinent question: why so disproportionately more attention to this drama? There are so many conflicts worldwide, so many armies causing large numbers of civilian casualties; there are so many refugees mourning the land and house where they were born. What makes the world’s eye so drawn to this conflict? What is the relation of the disproportionate attention to the qualification of Jewish people as God’s chosen people? I leave that question open for now, but that question also has a right to exist.
It is good to cherish our questions and be cautious with our answers. If you speak about the founding of the state of Israel, you are talking about something both humanly necessary and problematic. How can the Jewish people give themselves a (deserved) homeland without making it an ultranationalist ‘Jewish state’? Where does nationalism turn into ultranationalism? Can there be mass migration to a country without threatening the integrity and way of life of the people already living there (a pertinent question in Israel and beyond)? These are difficult questions. Great minds like Albert Einstein and Hannah Arendt have pondered them and never gave a definitive answer. Ultimately, the only answer that will be satisfying comes from the world of the soul and the heart, not from reason.
And the following dimension must be taken into account: anyone who speaks about the conflict in question speaks about a clash of religious and cultural entities, not only the Jewish and Arab-Islamic culture but also Christian culture and Enlightenment culture. In comparing and evaluating these cultures, we are comparing different forms of power and evil. There are cultures that tend to express hatred and lust for power in a physical way through terrorism and other forms of direct aggression; there are cultures that hold the world in their grip through monetary-economic means; there are cultures that say ‘love your enemy’ while at the same time colonizing the entire world; there are cultures that carry rationality and humanism in their banners but ultimately cause the irrational and ultimate dehumanization of totalitarian systems.
It would be interesting to evaluate different cultures starting from Nietzsche’s Will-to-power-ethics (which, by the way, I do not endorse), but this would lead us too far here. I will just say this now: those who only look from a ‘pro-Western’ perspective easily declare Islam, with its preference for suicide attacks and terrorism, morally and ethically inferior. But those who broaden their view and take into account the tens of millions of victims of Western colonialism and totalitarian systems and the ongoing suffocating grip of the banking world on the world population, are a bit more cautious. I think more along the lines of Solzhenitsyn, that the dividing line between good and evil does not run between cultures but through cultures and even through each human heart. At one point, the scale tips in favor of one side, and at another point in favor of the other. Ultimately, you conclude about most people, including yourself, with Nietzsche’s words: ‘Human, all too human.’
I come to this again: I have the impression that there are quite a few people regarding that conflict in the Middle East who are absolutely certain and convinced about things you cannot be entirely sure and convinced of after thorough consideration. For example, I hear quite a few people who locate the cause of the conflict with one party or the other. I see mainly an endlessly receding series of actions and reactions in history. The cause of the war in Gaza is the raid of October 7; the cause of the raid of October 7 is Israeli policy in Gaza and the West Bank; the cause of Israeli policy in Gaza and the West Bank is endless Palestinian terror; the cause of Palestinian terror is the expulsion of Palestinians from their villages by Israelis, the cause of the expulsion of Palestinians is the collective attack by Arab countries on Israel in 1948, the cause of the Arab countries' invasion was the colonialist founding of the state of Israel by the United Nations, the cause of that founding was the Holocaust, and so on.
You can go back to the expulsion of the Jews from Israel by the Romans and even further. Depending on your prejudices and the object of your hatred, you can stop at a certain point in that causal reasoning, locate the ultimate cause of all misery there, and then be convinced that you know the culprit. What thinks in that way is not reason, it is hatred. Love does not quickly fall into the false certainty of ‘logical’ thoughts; it finds certainty only in itself. The only real certainty, by the way.
This is what I think: the cause is not in one point; it is simply at every point where a person loses their humanity. I also come to the same point here: humanity lies mainly in the ability not to be so certain and convinced that you no longer see someone with a different conviction as a human being. It is the courage to be uncertain that brings people around the campfire and really lets them listen to each other and talk to each other. Also in the Holy Land. Not that everything is solved with that insight, far from it, but if you realize this, you might be a bit more cautious with a boycott.
More on that later.
Mattias
I would like to dispell some myths on this topic. First off, there is no notable or special historical animosity between Moslems and Jews. There are hundreds of thousands of Jews in Tehran, Iran, and they have been there for thousands of years. There are Jews in the Damascus area (in Syria) that have been there as long. For centuries, Jews have been known to take refuge in Muslim countries (to escape the persecution of Christians), and they done this across North Africa and the Middle East.
To be perfectly clear, regional animosity begins with the creation of Israel, which militarily drove the Palestinians off their land in 1947-48. This is where it starts, and then, with this military occupation of Palestine, such that it is not a country of its own, drives that anomosity further. Thank you for letting me share this. Palestine hasn't been a country since 1967.
Hi Mattias, many thanks for sharing the many complex perspectives of the so-called Holy Land and the so-called Chosen People. I have been delving into the story of the Annunaki which is intrinsically interwoven with the deep-rooted conflict between Palestinians and "Jews", which by the way, are proven not to be the homogenic mass that is portrayed by mass media. There are Jews, i.e. Shemites or the sons and daughters of Shem, one of the 3 sons of Noach, the other two being Japhet and Ham, from which all races are supposed to have sprouted if we take the Biblical narrative as a valid source of information - which is proven to be a copy of the older Sumerian tablets. Then there are also those who pose as Jews, i.e. the Khazars, who lived in modern day Ukraine in the Middle Ages and whose king converted to Judaism - the only king to ever do this as far as my historical knowledge reaches. They literally spawned the bunch of psychopaths that have been responsible for every war every fought - and at the core it's always about control of the money and resources - and for them this includes human beings, which they consider literally as cattle with which they can do whatever they please from the cradle to the grave. It's these guys who infiltrated basically every institute of power in this world and who pose as the Chosen People. The perfect scapegoat to do whatever they please under the pretext of the Holocaust, which they funded themselves. I understand this explosive and difficult subject may take you too far and bring you in an untenable position, therefore I am not expecting you to study and expand on it. However, I do think "Zionism", or pure hatred / racism is at the root of the problem, and it dates back even further if one explores the Sumerian tablets: the fight between the sons and daughters of Enlil, the "jealous and angry god" of the Old Testament, and his half-brother Enki, who always chose humanity's side. It's the story of Ishmael and Israel... and which son has the right to inherit the earth. From being an avid pro-Israel fan (having been initiated into regular Freemasonry which is geared around the symbolical but also literal building of the Temple of Solomo - I am no longer a member though) I have now come to understand the far more ranging implications of the original story and have adapted a very similar attitude as yours, which is very balanced. After all, history has always been written and therefore manipulated heavily by the victors. As Napoleon once would have said: “L'histoire est une suite de mensonges sur lesquels on est d'accord.” Therefore, I am in full agreement with what I learnt through the many great learned insights and testimonies you discuss in your book "The Psychology of Totalitarianism" - of which I place the importance in the same category as "1984" or "Brave New World" - and what you also shared during your lectures in Belgium, namely Solzhenitsyn's radical choice for humanity, no matter what the circumstances. In a world ruled ever more by psychopathic, unensouled, A.I.-driven, transhumanist, eugenicist and totalitarian, anti-human tendencies and groups, our best hope lies in the Christic consciousness as lived by that greatest of all Master, Yeshua, the Christos. This is aligned to what Enki and his son Thoth (Ninguzhidda) have been teaching humanity in its many forms throughout esoteric history. And this is what I go for. Enki is the rebel, ensouled god who always chose humanity's side, and who serves the Highest God Ab-Ba, the Father of the Soul, and who does everything to forward humanity's growth out of the dark ages into a bright new Golden Age. All we have to do is to choose what to do with the time that is given to us. And that is humanity, love, growth, abundance, a balanced sharing of the ample resources our beautiful mother planet that is present in every human body is giving us. The higher, deeper esoteric meaning of "Israel" is that every human soul is "chosen". It was never meant to be a geo-political area. Ensouled humanity must and will prevail, and trump them all in the end.